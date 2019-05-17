Mariners

Sick and tired

Why are we Seattle baseball fans being continuously asked to grin and bear it while suffering yet another year (decade?) of incompetence on behalf of Mariners management. Did anyone think to inquire as to why GM Jerry Dipoto was let go (fired, axed, sacked) by the Angels before being signed by the Mariners?

Arnie Guadalupe, Renton

No more King

Felix is on the injured list for 4-6 weeks. As a longtime M’s fan, I vote that Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais make it permanent. The very former ace in his eight starts has allowed 28 runs in 38 2/3 innings — a 6.52 ERA. I wouldn’t call him “Milt Gaston” bad, but we need to be smarter and not turn Felix into a modern-day Gaston by handing him the game ball anymore. (Editor: Gaston’s career record was 97-164 and he allowed three homers to Babe Ruth in the 1927 season).

Jay Kay

Finished?

As a longtime Mariners fan, it’s again painful watching this team. While the bullpen is acknowledged as their weakest link, starting pitching has its issues too and it seems time to acknowledge that Felix can no longer compete at the major-league level. His pitching is not the only downside — his salary of $28 million prevents the team from engaging other quality pitchers.

brienm (online comment)

Huskies

RIP Schloredt

I went to my first Husky game in 1959. I was 10 years old and apparently an impressionable youth (Mike Vorel: “Legendary UW Huskies quarterback Bob Schloredt dies at 79”). Ever since then I have bled purple and gold. It made me want to go to the UW, which I did and I also worked there for 30 years.

I will always remember the 44-8 victory over Wisconsin in the 1960 Rose Bowl as one of the greatest days of my life. Who could ever forget Lee Folkins making that superb leaping, diving catch in the end zone. Bob Schloredt was a hero to me — may he rest in peace.

tacomadawg71 (online)

NHL

Ice age

So c’mon Times, get with the program. Hockey is coming to this town. Soon you’ll be wanting to write all about it. You would do well to start stoking the enthusiasm of your readers by giving this year’s Stanley Cups playoffs some serious buzz.

Don Burkhart

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Seattle Times. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111.