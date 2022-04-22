Mariners

Louie Louie went bye bye

As a season-ticket holder for many years, I always saw more energy from the fans during “Louie Louie” than “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Start with a great traditional baseball song and then back it up with an irreverent local song, which loosened everyone up and got them dancing. (Larry Stone: “Here’s why the Mariners aren’t playing ‘Louie Louie’ during the seventh-inning stretch.”)

This is another tone-deaf decision.

IceNine (online comment)

Song controversy

Get Rid of “Louie Louie?” Fine with me. It was the wrong version of the song, anyhow. Should have been the Tacoma Wailers version, which was superior musically and the lyrics are understandable.

Robert Menaul, Seattle

Posse on first base

But why is “Take Me Out” still playing? Let’s replace it with a Seattle icon, “Baby Got Back.”

tripbill (online comment)

Seahawks

Stop trying to surprise us

On behalf of all Seahawks fans, I would like to implore management to take the top-rated player in the draft, at whatever position they deem necessary, and don’t “see something” we all don’t in the fourth or fifth-rated player, as they often do.

Kent Callahan, Seattle

Kraken

Officials taking too much heat

Macklemore stated that he went to his nephew’s youth hockey game “trying to be a good uncle” and “within three minutes … I was up against the glass yelling at the ref.”

I am an official for three sports and we are appallingly in need of new officials. Every time yelling at the officials is accepted, we lose officials who are just trying to do the best they can. Don’t criticize these men and women of integrity who are the only people in the arena with no biases.

Peyton Coffin, Seattle

