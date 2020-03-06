Seahawks

Money matters

Marshawn Lynch gave a speech to Princeton’s senior class mentioning that some 78% of NFL football players go bankrupt within two years of retirement.

This problem can be solved immediately, if the player is willing to cooperate and put a resulting plan into action.

Any Certified Financial Planner, financial adviser, professional money manager, etc., worth her or his salt can avoid this problem.

This is not rocket science.

William Pharr, CFP, Seattle

Mariners

Losing not acceptable

Why are the M’s not trying to win? Please sell the team to someone who knows baseball and is committed to winning. Or, pack your team up and go somewhere that loves less than mediocre, perhaps Las Vegas would like to have another losing team to join the Raiders.

The best stadium in baseball deserves quality ball played there.

Chris Complita

Hope springs

I’m not so sure I agree it’s a given that the Mariners won’t make the playoffs this year. All it takes is a couple of projected powerhouses to underform, while the Mariners (as they’ve done a couple of times in the past several seasons) significantly overperform. Never say never!

Lew Witham, Seattle

Construction zone

I keep hearing that the Mariners are “RE-building.” How can they possibly rebuild when they have never been there in the first place?

Dave Hill, Lacey

Skynet strikes

What is happening to our favorite pastime? A robot calling balls and strikes? If this happens, will the next step be cameras everywhere on the field, eliminating field umps?

This could be followed by robotic players, making perfect plays with nobody in the stands to watch. Part of the excitement of the game are the umpires calling plays to the best of their ability, adding the imperfect human element, to which we can all relate.

Trash can this idea.

Ted Fosberg, Burien

Dragons

QB debate

Well, looks like it’s time for Jim Zorn to suit up.

Gary Fromm

