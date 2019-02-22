Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Mariners

Lovin’ the step back

I’m very excited about the M’s new direction this offseason. Although I’m expecting to hear some grumbling from fans, I think this is the only way they will ever appear in a World Series. Now, for the first time in a while, I have hope for the future.

Richard Momberg, Auburn

Just win anyway

Given the radical revamping of their team roster, Seattle Mariners management recognizes the wisdom in lowering immediate expectations. Still — though the M’s may struggle big time — history is replete with examples (the 2017 Twins being the latest) of teams that just inexplicably win. Bottom line, the local fan base should let the first several weeks of the season play out before determining the writing’s on the wall.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Bill Walton

Always like this

So the unthought provoking former big red head obviously struck a nerve with a few. Where have you been? He’s been riding this shtick for his whole broadcasting career.

And as far as the nonbasketball stories he too often weaves into his telecasts?

What do you expect out of a lifelong Dead Head?

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Turn off sound

I could not agree more with (last) Sunday’s comments on Bill Walton!

I’m a season basketball ticket holder and have been for over 10 years. When is doing the color commentary on away games, I turn off the sound as his comments are just off the wall and have nothing to do with the game most of the time.

I feel so sorry for the poor announcer who gets stuck with him, and he must be paid a lot of money to put up with the crap, like the feather duster on his head, face, etc. Please get him off the air as he adds nothing.

Brad Hunt, Bellevue

Amen to the sock

Can I please have an “AMEN” on the suggestion for Bill Walton “to put a sock in it”? Not only are most of his ramblings simply that, but I feel for the poor announcer with whom he is paired. Working with Walton might very well be a career limiting move!!!

His immature antics are hardly professional. His comments detract from the broadcast!

Bill Evans, Port Orchard

