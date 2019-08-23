Mariners

Empty seats are fault of leaders

The letter writers last Sunday upset about attendance for the Edgar Martinez tributes have the right sentiments (“embarrassed, ashamed”) but the wrong target (absent fans).

Mariner management raises prices yearly while delivering an inferior product repeatedly. Field level seats approach $100 for so-called “premium” games. Yet, oddly, prices are never reduced substantially for games against bad teams. Food and drinks have been jacked up.

Through it all, management keeps their jobs, while turning over too many players and managers. Ownership is invisible and not nearly upset enough about our 18-year playoff drought.

I am embarrassed that Mariner management drives away fans from the great game that is baseball.

Jeff Hickey, Seattle

Stretched out

There were so may “Edgar nights” featuring a sad Mariners team I had no clue which to attend.

Jim Bellomo, Redmond

Prices go up, up

Rather than find fault with fans, the blame for indifference toward the M’s lies with their ownership/management. They haven’t put a praiseworthy product on the field in years, yet prices go up every year. The Gillick/Pinella teams were the only true contending teams in M’s history, no thanks to Chuck Armstrong or Howard Lincoln, who wouldn’t go the distance to win it all.

The current management appears to be as inept.

Paul Fior, Newcastle

Free tickets?

When the Sonics played here, I was a PE teacher and coach with Seattle schools. They gave us free tickets for students which I would give as a reward for fitness or positive behavior. And a ticket for their parent. Kids loved them. Maybe the Mariners could do something like that.

Nadine Oliver, Seattle

Huskies

Eason is the QB

Jacob Eason won the starting quarterback job. Let’s hope he can keep it. I would love to see him do well. But if he doesn’t there are other QBs ready to roll.

RktjSquirrel (online comment)

No duh

No brainer from the get go. Can you imagine the blowback by the fans to the coaching staff if he wasn’t named the starter?

martin1950 (online comment)

