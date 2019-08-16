Mariners

Empty seats

I attended the Edgar Hall of Fame celebration Saturday night. I was embarrassed and ashamed by the low attendance at this event to honor Edgar. The Mariners had 40,000 replica plaques. They only needed 33,895 (official attendance). Granted, this step-back team is difficult to watch and $90 tickets, $50 parking, $13 beers and $15 food doesn’t help. But this is Edgar, our everyman hero and HOF member. There were 33,000 season-ticket reservations for hockey, and we can’t even sell out T-Mobile for Edgar.

Shame on Seattle sports fans.

Richard Kataoka, Lynnwood

Go Yankees?

I went to Sunday’s Mariners “game,” the one where Seattle honored Edgar Martinez, his career here, his induction into the HOF, and I was disgusted and ashamed by the turnout.

Truly pathetic. If this is how Seattle shows its appreciation for its sports heroes then we’ve definitely got the team we deserve. Might as well be a Yankee fan.

Sheesh.

Marshall Weiss, Seattle

Angie is a true trailblazer

I remember going to a Silver Bullets game, and how exciting it was to be able to watch professional female athletes playing a sport they loved (“Barnstorming, baseball and unlimited beer: Angie Mentink on her time with the Colorado Silver Bullets”).

Thanks, Angie, for being an inspiration and a trailblazer.

AnnieM (online comment)

Refreshing

More companies need to include “unlimited beer” in their employment contracts.

Wineguy (online comment)

Sounders

Russell buys part of the team

I have to admit that Russell’s too-perfect-to-be-believed attitude, his cliché- ridden interviews and such turn me off at times (Larry Stone: “Seahawks QB today, tycoon tomorrow: Just call Russell Wilson ‘Mr. Unlimited’”).

However, I wish I could be half as positive as he is. And his energy and enthusiasm are truly remarkable. I have a heck of a time just dealing with my one job! Impressive person, for sure.

NB Coach (online comment)

Seahawks

Sound of silence

Nice to have them just play football (Matt Calkins: “This year’s Seahawks team has been unusually … quiet”). Almost a novel concept after the years of distractions. Time will tell how this team does.

michaelrb (online comment)

