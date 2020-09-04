Mariners

Favorites keep getting dealt

It seems management regards the Mariners as just a farm team. Every time we have a quality player that is also well liked by fans (such as Austin Nola) they are traded away. How can the team be rebuilding if everyone who is good gets traded for unknowns? It is difficult to feel any attachment.

Mary Hornstein, Lake Forest Park

OK to criticize

The Mariners have been described as perpetual failures. They are the only active franchise never to be in a World Series, and 19 years since a playoff spot. Fans have the right and obligation to criticize pathetic owners and GMs, so NO, I won’t be apologizing for my criticism when the miracle occurs sometime in the distant future and they play a meaningful game in October.

Zygi Goldenberg, Seattle

Huskies

Donation request

Recently, I received an email from the UW requesting a donation to a $16 million fund that would support the university’s 650 athletes. No mention was made of using money to benefit the other 98.88% of UW students who aren’t athletes.

As an alumnus, I would expect and support a financial request to help the university survive the COVID-19 financial crisis. But to receive a donation request to support only athletes, in a time when families are struggling to afford education and universities are wrestling with how to keep their doors open, highlights just how out of touch the halls of college athletics have become.

Karen Anderson, Class of 1990

Seahawks

On Carroll’s comments

Pete Carroll’s rebuke of white people he deems as not listening was stinging and frankly unfair (Bob Condotta: “Seahawks cancel Saturday practice as coach Pete Carroll says his players ‘are living scared to death’”). Pete is exposed to privileged athletes. Pete, in his earnest plea, was convincing in his sincerity but far off the mark regarding America. Ours is the most generous, most equitable nation the world has ever seen.

I’m not Pollyanna. I’m fully aware of what it’s like to grow up the hard way with few advantages.

Mark Bowers, Issaquah

Respect

I have always liked Pete Carroll as both a coach and, more importantly, as a person. And what he is doing reinforces and builds on that respect and admiration I have for him.

kwa829 (online comment)

