NFL

Josh Gordon suspended again

That was one of the best catches I have ever seen. They banned him for weed? (Larry Stone: “NFL should follow baseball’s lead and drop punishment for marijuana”) Seriously? What an enormous injustice.

labboy (online comment)

Rules are rules

Like every other business in the world, the NFL is free and correct to have and enforce their own rules. Every player knows the rules when they sign up, so it’s wrong to say that Josh Gordon is a victim of anything but his own weaknesses.

Mr. X (online comment)

Seahawks

Trust in Russell

Last week’s criticism (a letter in Backtalk) of Russell Wilson smacks of an uninformed neophyte. Russell’s focus is that of Taima the Hawk. We, as 12s, are witnessing a Hall of Fame career that is unprecedented in NFL history.

Focus? Are you seriously doubting Russell’s dedication, preparation and heart? I think not.

Guy Kelly, Blaine

Mariners

Oink, oink

Given the offseason inaction by the Mariners, I have just one gift to hand out. I suggest we just send a pound of bacon and a tube of lipstick.

Tom Pacher, Whidbey Island

Huskies

Gonzaga reloads

Even though UW can’t seem to beat Gonzaga, they definitely seemed poised to have a really good year with all the exciting young talent on their roster. Gonzaga on the other hand looks like they could very well have another Final Four caliber team next March, and Mark Few just continues to reload every year.

Jeff Swanson, Everett

Recruiting day goes well

Thanks to the wisdom and decency of Jen Cohen and Chris Petersen, Jimmy Lake passed his first test as head coach with flying purple and gold colors, holding together and signing a superb recruiting class.

Doug Glant, Mercer Island

