Mariners

Too soon for Kelenic?

I have seen it written many times that some promising players, notably Mike Zunino, were brought to the major leagues too soon, resulting in a permanent loss of confidence as batters. As of Friday morning, Jarred Kelenic is hitless in his last 27 at-bats and is barely hitting .100. What is the difference?

Tom Likai, Shoreline

On vaccinations

Coffee or tea is a “personal choice” … wireless carrier is a “personal choice.” But public health measures that contribute to the health of a community should be followed by everyone. These include: driving the posted speed limit, using car seats, etc.

And: getting vaccines that protect both the individual and their contacts.

Marian Neuhouser, Seattle

Fair enough

Last Sunday, the Times published four opinions all admonishing Mariners players who’ve not taken the vaccine and zero opinions for those who support those players. Please remember to show both sides.

Mike Falk, Lake Stevens

New perspective in the booth

Angie Mentink was added to the Root Sports TV broadcast crew for the Mariners game on Friday, May 28. What a great addition. Her insight, perspective and humor brought a huge improvement. Bring her back, often!

John Barry

Tennis

Osaka deserves better treatment

Hold on now: Naomi Osaka, the world’s No. 2 tennis player, stated last week that she would forego postmatch news conferences due to the stress it places on her. At 23, Osaka has taken a stand that has given a shake, rattle, and roll to the world of tennis.

The French Tennis Federation shot back with a threat to disqualify her. When she withdrew they essentially said, “sorry, not sorry.”

So, a young person’s mental health is less important than the moneys accumulated by sponsors and attendance?

I stand with Osaka for her honesty and courage.

Pat Borchers, Seattle

Huskies

Champions

The Boys in the Boat do it again! (“Washington men’s crew wins national title, overall points crown.”)

Maximus (online comment)

Wrong way, idiots

The rowing cartoon last Sunday was quite amusing. The crews are either rowing backward or Washington is in last place and rowing into a tsunami. (Ed. — sorry about that, we goofed. Or rather, we capsized.)

Kurt Seiffert

Send us your backtalk:

