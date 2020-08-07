Seahawks

Defensive options

It looks like Clowney is unofficially opting out this year (“Report: Seahawks turn attention away from Jadeveon Clowney and toward Everson Griffen and Clay Matthews”). The Hawks should go for Griffen, the younger guy, over Matthews. Also, then the Hawks could sort of have three “Griffins” on their roster.

Puyallup Bob (online comment)

Character matters

There is a reason the NFL suspends players. Before the Hawks rush to sign a suspended player they need to be sure they are not endangering the reputation of the team. Part of being proud of a team is not just a winning record, but being proud that the players are not in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

A man can play football without legal charges pending.

Margaret Jones, Issaquah

Colleges

No

The more I read about the Pac-12 Unity Movement, the more I think of the entitlement that some of these student-athletes have. They might read up on Title IX and think of other athletes in other less visible sports that they could be affecting. This movement for 50% of the revenue is ill conceived.

It’s student first, athlete second.

Scotty Robinson, Seattle

Yes

We can debate the good, the bad, the fairness, the inequality to the bone, but I sure salute the kids for their courage and commend them for their shrewdness. I hope they band together tightly for a long time.

NicksterinCA (online comment)

Kraken

Translation time

An email from an old friend in Sweden: A fun fact you can baffle your friends with is that Kraken is not just a Scandinavian sea monster, “krake” is also the Swedish word for weakling. In general you use it to describe something not so strong that you pity, like a rabbit that has been run over — “the poor kraken didn’t have a chance.”

Joline Hartman, Lake Forest Park

