Mariners

Thanks, Ichiro

Thanks for the memories and the excellence, Ichiro (Larry Stone: “Ichiro, always a master of timing, gets it right again with his retirement”). It saddened me that so many outspoken fans were critical of your style of play and your role on the Mariners, preferring a power hitter for the right-field position. It was the incompetence of the Mariners management that didn’t provide the players to round out the lineup. Your combination of abilities were unique and I appreciated, along with many Mariners’ fans, your impact on the game.

I hope you enjoy your retirement and continue your relationship with the Mariners in any capacity.

dubldawg (online comment)

Nearly perfect ending

Father Time never strikes out and reality can be a tough pill to swallow (Ryan Divish: “Ichiro announces his retirement after Mariners’ final game in Japan”). Ichiro had an outstanding career and his preparation and work ethic were unmatched. He was good for the game. The only thing missing would have been for him to have hit one of his patented slap infield singles on his final at-bat.

Northern Reader (online comment)

Get your money’s worth

I say make Felix Hernandez our fifth starter and rest our bullpen on that day — make him throw 150 pitches.

Brad Johnson, Bothell

Pac-12

Fire Larry Scott

How can the Pac-12 schools permit Larry Scott to continue as the commissioner? Their silence is almost endorsing his reckless expenditures, arrogance and absolute inability to deliver. This lack of confidence is taking its toll on fans, donors, the AD’s and the schools’ credibility.

Some school presidents are new and inherited Scott, while others may be invested in him. It’s like any league — equal voting by independent owners. Works well when you make the right choice on the league leader but raises havoc when you make a bad call. However, it is never too late to correct a problem.

They need to act now.

Brooks Simpson, Mercer Island

Seahawks

Long-term deal for Wilson has benefits

Sign Russell Wilson to a 12-year, $144 million contract and guarantee it all. This is the real chance to attract other higher-end players and to keep some of our own.

Ron Lee, Mount Si

