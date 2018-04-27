Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Mariners

Unhappy M’s kept Ichiro

It is so predictable. After 35 years as a season-ticket holder you could bet on it. So the Mariners option an up-and-coming player like Guillermo Heredia in order to retain Ichiro as their fourth outfielder. Every other team in the majors would have trouble with this move. We just want to make everyone happy remembering how amazing Ichiro once was. But of course winning here is not the goal.

Just wait until the NHL playoffs are going strong here this time of year.

Race the hydros, run the hidden-ball trick — anything to remind us that making money will always be more important than winning baseball games.

Denny Birk, Seattle

Not a big deal

The “attack dog” piece regarding Ichiro by Matt Calkins was ugly (Calkins: “What are the Mariners thinking? Keeping Ichiro is purely illogical”). While Heredia has played well, if Calkins thinks he is going to be The Reason the Mariners have a shot at making the playoffs, well, he’s out of touch.

John Christensen, Edmonds

Just the facts?

Let’s analyze this step by step, Heredia vs. Ichiro. Fastest? Heredia. Most dangerous batter? Heredia. Best defender? Heredia. Youngest, and with immeasurably more potential to improve and bring excitement? Heredia. Put these facts together, and what do we get? Lots of good reasons not to stay with a 44-year-old artifact.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Ticket master

This seems to substantiate the idea that the Mariners signed Ichiro to sell tickets, not to help them win games.

Neal Steik, Lynnwood

Huskies

Thybulle’s decision a good one

With outstanding prospects Jamal Bey and Bryan Penn-Johnson joining the Husky basketball team next season, it was especially gratifying to read about Matisse Thybulle’s decision to return for his senior year. If Thybulle keeps his improvement curve rising, the sky’s the limit.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Seahawks

Too high for Penny

Rashaan Penny is a great pick … for the third round. If the Hawks fell in love with him, better to trade down again. Penny won’t be the disaster that Ifedi and ATV McDowell became, but he ain’t the second coming of Marshawn Lynch, either.

jeffd928 (online comment)

