Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor
Mariners
Classy way for Ichiro to leave field
As much as I love Ichiro and everything he has done for the Mariners, I am glad that he recognized that it was time for him to hang up his cleats. He did it in a very classy way that epitomizes how he has done everything in his career. I will now look forward to see how he helps us out in his new front-office role. Thank you for everything, Ichiro!
Jeff Swanson, Everett
OK to retire
Please don’t make the same mistake with Ichiro that the PGA did with Tiger Woods’ comeback — pounding us day after day about Ichiro for the next two years.
Tim Bailey, Auburn
Nice pitching
Most Read Sports Stories
- Ichiro removed from Mariners' 25-man roster — but he will remain in the organization WATCH
- Analysis: Five undrafted free agents with the best chance of making the Seahawks' roster
- Seahawks release Cliff Avril with failed physical designation
- Huskies rise to No. 4 in USA Today's post-spring college football rankings
- Audit of WSU athletics finds widespread mismanagement, possible football attendance inflation
Pakkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkston!
Mark Cutshall, Seattle
Another legend
Despite the M’s woes over the years, we have had the privilege of watching a few all-time greats day in and day out, and Ichiro is definitely in that very small group (Larry Stone: “Walking away the right way: What I’ll remember about Ichiro’s brilliant legacy in Seattle”). He should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
milo mindbender (online comment)
High schools
Counting things differently
I agree that the javelin should be an event in the Metro League, but to compare football injuries with track and field is a distortion of facts relating to the statistical number of football players versus track and field (April 29 article: “Why is Metro League only league in state to not allow the javelin?”). There are more football players and football is a contact sport, at least for the foreseeable future.
Dean Haner, Puyallup
Javelin point
If “safety issues” were the real concern, we would get rid of football.
Toe Tag (online comment)
Send us your backtalk:
Please limit letters to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.