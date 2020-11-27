Huskies

Dumping ground

None of the news is good lately so I try to avoid it. However, the sports section makes it worth the reading. Consequently I howled at the punch line of Mike Vorel’s fine article (“Trash Talk: WSU coach Nick Rolovich asked if Husky Stadium was built on ‘an old garbage dump.’ Here’s the answer.”) and how Cougars’ Martin Stadium is actually named after an old Husky. Thanks Mike, you gave me the laugh I needed.

Denny Andrews, Bellevue

Hand motions?

I’m impressed with new UW quarterback Dylan Morris, but not with his hand motions coming off the field. After another score and the rout was on against Arizona, he motioned like he was directing an orchestra. It looked like flippant taunting to me. Being an old QB myself, I know what goes around comes around.

Horace Parker, Seattle

Husky Stadium turns 100

My late grandmother was a student at the UW at the time and once told me that she’d attended both the last game at Denny Field and the first game at Husky Stadium (“On Husky Stadium’s 100th birthday, don’t forget about Bob Abel and the score that started it all”). She remembered how Denny Field could get like a mud bog when it rained but that Husky Stadium “was a very NICE place.” True that.

DoctorGringo (online comment)

Mariners

Get Theo?

In reading about general manager Theo Epstein leaving the Cubs, I wonder if the Mariners would be a good stopping place for him. History would say yes, given the M’s woeful history and his very successful one. Even if they had to give up a slice of ownership, it would portend good things for both parties. The Mariners need an infusion of hope and capability that is more than speculative.

Bruce Varty, Bellevue

Seahawks

Lumen Field

A day at the Link was a wonderful experience. I can’t imagine a day at the Lu (loo) to be that much fun.

R.J. Hawley

