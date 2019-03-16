Huskies

Jurassic Dawgs

The Husky defense is amazing. It has that deadly element of deception that we saw with the velociraptors in “Jurassic Park.” One Husky defends the opponent face to face, distracting him, allowing Matisse Thybulle to blindly attack from the side or behind. The opposing team never sees the steal or blocked shot coming!

Linda Dodge, Bothell

UW momentum

Important win. Not pretty, not impressive — but important (Percy Allen: “Huskies use second-half surge to beat Colorado in Pac-12 tournament semifinals”).

Gives the Dawgs a chance to win a conference tourney title and go into the Big Dance with confidence and momentum.

Shemonkey (online comment)

Seahawks

So long, Earl

The data proves the Seahawks had a better secondary with Earl Thomas than without him (Bob Condotta: “Earl Thomas is signing with the Baltimore Ravens. Here’s what that means for the Seahawks”).

It’s going to be a hell of a challenge to field a defense as good as when Thomas played. Earl was the heart and soul of the defense.

sandollar (online comment)

Bad apple?

I know one thing it means: No more players flipping off their coaches while being taken off the field for a season-ending injury. You were great, Earl, but then you got a bad attitude. So long and good riddance.

Tuor (online comment)

Ring of Honor

I sure look forward to the day when Earl has his number retired and is inducted into the Ring of Honor. The man gave his all for our team, and that is something I respect so much. Thank you for the memories, and good luck in Baltimore!

Jeff Swanson, Everett

Mariners

Kinda harsh

Felix should have spent less time getting stupid neck tattoos and more time adjusting his game a few years ago (Matt Calkins: “Mariners’ Felix Hernandez has reason to be upset, but he also has an opportunity”).

If the M’s were smart they would cut him the final $27 million check and move on.

MarinersHardToWatch (online comment)

Seager injured

Kyle Seager is bee-stung and you have to wonder if a once promising career is at a crossroads. Time will only tell, but unfortunately he’s on the clock.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

