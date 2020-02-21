Huskies

Dump the perimeter game

The Huskies’ latest hoop flop against Stanford is best explained by one glaring statistic: 4 for 24 (.167) in three-point shots. This is a coaching issue.

Your best player plays within 8 feet of the basket, so why is the team launching 40% of its shots (24 of 62) from a range where they miss 80% of the time? Get the ball inside or take a seat.

Andy Symons, Issaquah

Losing streak

I tuned in watch the second half of the UW-Stanford game. After a few minutes of watching hurried, off-themark three-point attempts, wild cross-court passes, and no recognizable offensive strategy, I realized the Pac-12 Network was now covering “church league” games live.

Frank Young, Federal Way

Dragons

Tuning in

After a few weeks of the XFL, it’s been made clear why their players failed in the NFL. It’s also clear the TV folks can’t decide which audio feed we need to listen to. Go Dragons!

Peter A. Jacobs, West Seattle

A good start

Having Jim Zorn as our head coach made the Dragons credible for me, right out of the gate. Steve Largent lit the “cauldron” to start the game. Walter Jones was on hand. We went to the game with seven others and we all had a great time. Tempered expectations, left happy.

Seattlesince1957 (online comment)

Astros

How about a free day off?

Many baseball followers are not fully satisfied with MLB’s punishment. In addition to recently announced penalties, I suggest the Astros forfeit a total of 14 2020 home games, one for each other American League club. As a result, Seattle would gain one more away win and a day of rest in Houston.

Richard Budzich, Bellingham

Battery included

A simple way to alleviate the sign stealing: a radio hookup between the pitcher and whoever is calling the pitches.

Tim Joslin, Redondo

Side effects

Earth to Rob Manfred: If you listen to new Astros manager Dusty Baker’s plea to protect Astro hitters from beanballs, you will be handing those players yet another in-game advantage — freedom to crowd the plate and feast on pitching that cannot use the inside corner.

Jack Roundy, Tacoma

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.