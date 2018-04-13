Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Huskies

Nike = Phil Knight for this reader

Let’s face it. UW would always be in the back seat in any Phil Knight/Nike scenario. It will always be Oregon first. Why should we subsidize Oregon?

Kudos to Jen Cohen for this new arrangement with Adidas.

Dan Peeno, Cheney

That’s no Husky

Let’s not forget that it was Nike that gave us the stylized weasel as our logo rather than a real Dawg. Time for a new vendor.

Greg Burnside, Edmonds

A winning look

I think we’ll look good in anything without a swoosh and winning 10-plus games a year.

SeaTri8 (online comment)

Softball coverage

I would like to see more Times coverage for the No. 1 softball team in the country. In a city with very little to cheer about at this time of the year, the Dawgs deserve to be recognized prominently in The Times.

Fred Carey, Renton

Seahawks

Anthem idea

The solution for avoiding protests before NFL games is simple. Keep the teams in the locker room during the national anthem.

Darrel Weiss, Bellingham

Too confusing

Colin Kaepernick’s unpredictability is shooting himself in the foot as much as his mouth is (Larry Stone: “The Seahawks and Colin Kaepernick: It’s complicated”). Even now, Kaepernick can’t say what his plans are.

user744108 (online comment)

Mariners

Cubs feel our pain

With fans already fretting over whether the Mariners might prolong their postseason drought, some perspective is in order. Remember, the Chicago Cubs went 71 years (1945-2016) between World Series appearances, yet managed to maintain what was arguably baseball’s most loyal fan base all the while.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Ichiro’s end?

Ichiro has given this region and baseball in general more indelible memories than just about anyone. And having him back strikes a sentimental chord for Mariner fans. But all things must pass. The return of Ben Gamel will signal the end of Ichiro part two. The team needs to move on.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

