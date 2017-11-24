Backtalk: Letters to the sports editor

Huskies

Late games mean more money

The front-page article on late kickoff times for Husky football struck a chord with me (“Husky football fans tired of late games, with little notice,” Nov. 23).

I immediately flashed back to a recent piece on this subject that tried to explain away this phenomenon. A central point was that increased revenue helped schools to improve every aspect of their athletic programs. And no coaches have ever complained about the higher salaries they are now able to command.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Streak talk

Reminder to Duck Fan (Backtalk last Sunday): UO had one 12-0 win streak in the football series history. UW has had four six game-win streaks and two five-game win streaks. The Huskies lead the series 60-45 with five ties. Enough said?

Dean Haner

Running the numbers

Let’s look at a longer time horizon than 12 years in the Washington-Oregon football history.

Conference titles:

UW 16, Oregon 11

National championships:

UW 2, Oregon 0

Rose Bowl wins:

UW 7, Oregon 2

Number of uniforms:

UW 4, Oregon 13

I knew if I looked far enough we would find an Oregon win!

Tom McFarlan

Seahawks

Cooked Hawks?

The Seahawks have missed their opportunity to repeat — age and injuries are to blame. Time to blow it all up and start over.

Gordon Ridgeway, Bothell

Playoff doubts

With our defensive secondary depleted it has become more necessary than ever for the O-line to step up and be coached up to a higher level. A trip back to the playoffs is far from a foregone conclusion.

David Arntuffus, Shoreline

Cougars

Luke’s power

Kudos to Stefanie Loh for her piece on Luke Falk in the Times (“Leader of the Pac: How WSU’s Luke Falk defied the odds to become a Cougar legend”). She captured his qualities and painted a vivid picture of where he comes from and his remarkable journey. Yes, I bleed crimson, but Falk’s story is one of perseverance that can provide an inspiration to all.

Dave Hoerlein, Seattle

