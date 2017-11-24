Backtalk: Letters to the sports editor
Huskies
Late games mean more money
The front-page article on late kickoff times for Husky football struck a chord with me (“Husky football fans tired of late games, with little notice,” Nov. 23).
I immediately flashed back to a recent piece on this subject that tried to explain away this phenomenon. A central point was that increased revenue helped schools to improve every aspect of their athletic programs. And no coaches have ever complained about the higher salaries they are now able to command.
Tom Likai, Shoreline
Streak talk
Reminder to Duck Fan (Backtalk last Sunday): UO had one 12-0 win streak in the football series history. UW has had four six game-win streaks and two five-game win streaks. The Huskies lead the series 60-45 with five ties. Enough said?
Dean Haner
Running the numbers
Let’s look at a longer time horizon than 12 years in the Washington-Oregon football history.
Conference titles:
UW 16, Oregon 11
National championships:
UW 2, Oregon 0
Rose Bowl wins:
UW 7, Oregon 2
Number of uniforms:
UW 4, Oregon 13
I knew if I looked far enough we would find an Oregon win!
Tom McFarlan
Seahawks
Cooked Hawks?
The Seahawks have missed their opportunity to repeat — age and injuries are to blame. Time to blow it all up and start over.
Gordon Ridgeway, Bothell
Playoff doubts
With our defensive secondary depleted it has become more necessary than ever for the O-line to step up and be coached up to a higher level. A trip back to the playoffs is far from a foregone conclusion.
David Arntuffus, Shoreline
Cougars
Luke’s power
Kudos to Stefanie Loh for her piece on Luke Falk in the Times (“Leader of the Pac: How WSU’s Luke Falk defied the odds to become a Cougar legend”). She captured his qualities and painted a vivid picture of where he comes from and his remarkable journey. Yes, I bleed crimson, but Falk’s story is one of perseverance that can provide an inspiration to all.
Dave Hoerlein, Seattle
