Huskies

It was a dark and stormy night

How long is too long for a weather delay at a college football game? How long is too long for players and coaches to sit in a crowded locker room and keep focused? How long is too long for fans to sit in the dark and cold for the game to resume?

And how long is too long when the game wasn’t scheduled to start until 7:30, unnecessarily complicating what used to be a unique experience. I suspect the Pac-12 should have the answer but won’t.

Gordon Hamilton, Port Ludlow

Scott to blame

I was one of the unfortunate people who stayed up until 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning to watch the conclusion of the UW-Cal game. The game did little to suggest that offensive game plans and play-calling will improve this year. I am a big fan of coach Petersen, but he seems to have lost his offensive creativity.

And speaking of playing night games, Larry Scott is seriously damaging the Pac-12 with his schedules.

Leo Joinette, Edmonds

Over and out

I have attended two Husky football games with 7:30 p.m. start times in the last two years: the Arizona State game last year and Cal this year. Both ended with disastrous evenings for the fan — last year, getting home after midnight in pouring rain, and this year, no further explanation needed. I will never attend another late-starting Husky game.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Eason not perfect

I’m a big Husky fan and I watched the game against Cal and I think Jacob Eason is a good quarterback, but I don’t think his head was in the game. I just think they need an experienced backup quarterback that can come in and relieve him when he’s a little off.

James Poole

Seahawks

Ifedi’s play

What is the difference between Germain Ifedi and ferry-passenger turnstiles? This weekend, I actually saw the turnstiles slow some people down. Cripes, it’s been three years.

Tom Pacher, Whidbey Island

On Carroll’s offensive plan

It’s time to retire, Pete Carroll. The contrast of Bengals coach Zac Taylor’s crisp and effective play-calling vs. the tiring, predictable Carroll plays of the Seahawks made us look vulnerable and third-rate at best.

Mike Stuart, Redmond

