Huskies

Expand Dubs’ diet?

They should show that video of Dubs woo wooing on the big scoreboard at Husky Stadium whenever the Huskies score (Mike Vorel: “Woo woos for a weary world: UW’s live mascot, Dubs II, spreads cute dog content to the masses”).

Just wondering, is there such a thing as cougar, beaver, and golden bear jerky they could feed him in addition to duck jerky?

Husky69 (online comment)

Dawg delight

Yes, he is a good boy!

retired and tired (online comment)

Seahawks

Quirky works

Who doesn’t like a gritty player with a good back story (Larry Stone: “Seahawks’ emphasis on grit during NFL draft could come with a risk during coronavirus pandemic”)? That being said, I really hope at least one of the higher drafted players becomes a real impact player.

Here’s hoping that the Seahawks continue to do well and that the drafting strategy will be acknowledged as quirky but brilliant.

rufust (online comment)

Baseball

AquaSox season a treasure

Everett has a wonderful little field, it is easy to get to, and fun to be at (Larry Stone: “With season in limbo amid coronavirus pandemic, Everett AquaSox prepare for different scenarios”). It also is the place where you usually get to see the draftees first. It would be a pity if they do not have a season.

Quinault (online comment)

NBA

Years adding up

Jamal Crawford has been lighting it up and entertaining the crowds since his high-school days at Beach (Matt Calkins: “Seattle native Jamal Crawford has played 19 NBA seasons. And he’s still hoping for a 20th”). Nineteen years in the NBA is an impressive run, and I won’t be surprised to see him play a 20th. Thanks for the great memories.

(online comment)

