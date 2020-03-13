Huskies

Saw a spark of hope

For most of this season, the Husky men’s basketball team gave new meaning to the basketball term “fade away.” The last two games of the regular season showed us the potential that we all looked forward to entering the season. Hope springs eternal?

Joe Vucinovich, Redmond

Clicking off

Does anyone else turn off the TV sound when Bill Walton is scheduled? One more reiteration of the phrase “Pac-12, League of Champions” — plus his one-sided dialogue of topics, usually unrelated to the game at hand — causes this viewer to instantly take the above action. Along with the Pac-12 commissioner, let’s retire both soon, at the same time.

Larry Stevens, Anacortes

Dave Hoffmann

Dawg treat

If I remember correctly our boys went to Eugene one year and the classless Duck fans threw dog biscuits at our players (Mike Vorel: “From UW to the Secret Service, Dave Hoffmann has attacked every challenge — and he hasn’t done it alone”). Hoffmann stared those quack fans in the eye and started eating them. What a legend.

Vorel: Dave says he only ate one biscuit … but it did shut their fans up.

EvergreenStater (online comment)

High schools

Bulldogs sweep

Metro basketball is the toughest, most competitive basketball league in Washington state and one of the best on the West coast (“It’s a Garfield sweep! Bulldogs deny O’Dea a 3A state-title repeat”) — Metro League vet.

BringThaNoize (online comment)

Hoop dreams

Bad on ROOT Sports and the WIAA for not figuring out TV coverage. Hopefully when the new arena is done at Seattle Center the tourney moves back to Seattle.

huskypup (online comment)

Mariners

Line changes ahead

Despite how you word it, the M’s outfield will be a question mark (Ryan Divish: “Mariners roster overview: Talent, potential and inexperience abound in the outfield”). I expect a lot of substitutions, like a hockey game.

Just Asking (online comment)

