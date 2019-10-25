Huskies

Trick no treat

With regards to the “trick play” penalty levied against the Huskies vs. Oregon: Why not outlaw play-action passes and bootlegs while you’re at it? God forbid that your opponent should be forced to stay awake and alert. It’s just another example of the rules committees legislating fun and creativity out of the game.

David Arntuffus, Shoreline

Oil and oil?

I love Washington/Oregon week. Husky fans complain about and hate Duck fans. Duck fans complain about and hate Husky fans. But really both fan bases mirror one another. They are both arrogant, obnoxious and full of themselves. They deserve one another.

Curt Thomas

Attack of some clones?

It was tough watching Oregon march 10 and more yards per down in the fourth quarter for their winning drive. It was like watching Washington run out of gas.

Maybe we should clone some guys like Bob Schloredt, Don McKeta and Ben Davidson to name a few that some went both ways on O and D. Those guys were tough!

Jack Becker, Gig Harbor

Chill out

Disappointed, sure, but 8-4 is probably a more realistic expectation from a team that returned two starters on defense (Matt Calkins: “After loss to Oregon, the 2019 season will be a disappointment for Huskies no matter what”). The “fire Peterson” crowd on the message boards are either trolls or haven’t followed the last three decades of Husky football. Three straight NY6 bowl games. Two conference championships in four years. Get a grip. The youngest team in the Pac-12 is playing like it. Go figure.

Bg96 (online comment)

Mariners

Start picking out some players

Lots of great players in the World Series this year, some might even be available for the Mariners next season. Sure would make good trade bait.

Marshall Weiss, Seattle

Seahawks

Polly want a better finish

Parrots can imitate human voices almost perfectly. But if you look at the fourth quarter collapse in the Hawks game, it seems that Seahawks can imitate Huskies just as well.

Ernie Banks, Gig Harbor

