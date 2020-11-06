Huskies

Opener at Cal canceled

Bummer for UW, but at least the QBs will be able to get more practice in … (Ed: But will they ever pick one?)

Noodle74 (online comment)

One less game?

The Pac-12 has got this utterly wrong (Larry Stone: “Canceled UW-Cal football game shows how dicey the Pac-12 season will be during COVID-19 pandemic”). This game should be a 7-0 forfeit. Instead, the UW is now in a position of not being able to get an invite to the playoff simply because one Cal athlete couldn’t stay safe. In what world does that make even a shadow of sense?

ThomasCovenant (online comment)

Seahawks

Both sides

Can we ask DK Metcalf if he would be interested in playing defensive end?

Roy Wilkinson, Bothell

Gimme a first down

Stop blaming our porous defense for the Arizona loss. If our offense could have made a first down, our defense wouldn’t have been on the field.

Joseph Engman, Shoreline

Mariners

Seattle’s pen keeps running dry

Get prepared for another offseason of sore-armed journeymen pitchers who can blow leads that the young offense and starters have mounted. Got to save money!

Lou Ross, Bellevue

Name that tune

Pretty sure we can all agree that the Seattle Storm is a fitting name for a team that has pretty much blown away opponents since its inception.

On the other hand, the Mariners have a 19-year streak with zero playoff appearances. They are the only active MLB franchise that has never been to the World Series (44 years and counting).

I love these mutts, but this team has earned a name that captures its claim to fame — the Seattle Drought.

Tom Juvik, Port Orchard

