Huskies

Target Altman?

The honeymoon is over. Mike Hopkins did a remarkable job with LoRo’s recruits the first couple of years he was on Montlake, but this season is proving he’s in over his head.

Losing his top scorer under cloud of sexual assault allegations, having his point guard suspended for deciding attending class last season was unnecessary, and fielding an abysmal product this year — devoid of identity — is enough. Fill a dump truck with cash and roll it up to Dana Altman’s home.

Tom Phillips, Seattle

Sirmon’s message

Jacob Sirmon left the UW football team. Well, that’s not surprising. He wants to play football, not sit on the bench for four years.

Kermit the Frog said, “It’s not easy being green,” but it’s tougher being a college quarterback. In college and the pros, the first-string QB plays, his backups sit. In other football positions, the No. 2 guys often get in the game. Nowadays coaches rarely have a two-quarterback system.

I believe the itinerant quarterback syndrome will continue. How can it not? These good football players don’t want to rot. They’ll have to put out ads: “Have arm will travel.”

Rex Allison, Blaine

Sounders

Already eyeing a MLS Cup return

Thank you for your coverage of our Sounders! While they didn’t win MLS Cup this season, they showed remarkable class and maturity in the loss. They took responsibility, and are even now looking at how to get back there next season.

Page and Nathan Byers, Seattle

D-nied

I’m not a huge soccer fan, but I know sports and have never seen a team so unprepared as the Sounders were in the championship game. The “D” word (dynasty) mentioned in pre-game articles turned out to be their grade.

Jeff Shelley, Seattle

Looks familiar

Casual Sounders fans are going to have to get used to the notion that making it to MLS Cup is the exception, not the rule. I suspect life for the Sounders is going to become more like life for the Seahawks with Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, where they’re in the mix but a lot of things have to go just right for them to make it to a final. And in a way that’s a good thing. It means the league’s progressing.

tamaqua (online comment)

