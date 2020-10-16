Huskies

Who’s the quarterback?

With so little time to prepare, Kevin Thomson might be the guy, given his extensive experience and previous production (Mike Vorel: “Sure, the quarterback competition is compelling. But the strength of UW’s 2020 offense might be found somewhere else”). He would have numerous weapons around him, while the line is a little short on the experience of having played together. Whoever the starting quarterback is, he will be throwing to talented receivers.

Husky69 (online comment)

Seahawks

Team is thrilling, unpredictable

The only predictable thing, thus far, about this unpredictable team, is they keep winning (Larry Stone: “Seahawks are defying 2020 predictions and sustaining the unsustainable”). From here on out, not much would surprise me, such as hitting a losing streak, going .500, or winning most of their games and going all the way.

There’s really no way to know because we can all count on the fact that the near-heart attack thrills and chills will continue!

Sonny Clark (online comment)

Sound of silence

As a subscriber to the NFL Sunday Ticket, watching most of the games I notice there seems to be exceedingly higher scores, increased completed yards with more quarterbacks passing for over 450 yards, and more efficiency by most involved.

One variable that may be affecting the game is the empty or partially filled seats.

Less or no fans seems to translate to better heard play calls by all the players and less chance to miss a detail and less opportunity for distraction. Could this be the reason? Just wondering.

Advertising

Leslie Improta, Oak Harbor

Russ does it all

If I hear one more person say Russell Wilson is overpaid, I think my head will explode. About the only thing he hasn’t done this season is sell programs.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Give thanks

Clearly the sports gods feel pity on us since we have to put up with the Mariners.

moosieman (online comment)

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.