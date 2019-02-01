Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Sonics

Apology not accepted, Howard

Too many years later, Howard Schultz gives a perfect demonstration of how to apologize with his fingers crossed. He claims that he thought selling the Sonics to an out-of-town owner created the best chance for a new arena with all that leverage they would have. This is the kind of logic and hubris that apparently make for a natural candidate for President.

Darryl Robbins, Seattle

Money wasted

Let’s see if I get this: Schultz was not willing to lose a few million on the Sonics, but he is willing to lose a few, maybe quite a few, million on a senseless run for President.

vf (online comment)

Voting map

Look at the bright side, Howard. You may carry Oklahoma in the general election!

genius007 (online comment)

High schools

Inspirational story

Thank your for the wonderful story on 17-year-old Garfield senior Jack Bryant (Matt Massey: ‘I try not to let it drag me down’: Garfield’s Jack Bryant inspires his basketball team as he battles cancer.”) Jack reminds us that the value of sports isn’t always found in scoreboard figures, won-lost records, multimillion dollar contracts or other trivia. He is a remarkably self-aware, intelligent, articulate young man battling a potentially fatal disease with courage, grace and positivity, while staying engaged as best he can with his teammates, school, and community.

Bob Rench, Seattle

NFL

Or take a nap

Patriots? Rams? Maroon 5?

I’m not even going to turn on the TV Super Bowl Sunday. I’m going snowshoeing.

Jay Gould, Duvall

Mariners

Get over DH hate

The DH has been a part of baseball since 1973. 45 years! The three players selected with Edgar were all, or mostly, American League pitchers. They only pitched. The DH only hits. They are both a valuable part of a team. Having a more specialized role shouldn’t disqualify anyone from the Hall of Fame.

Gary Teeter, Renton

And closers …?

A letter writer last Sunday opined that no DH should be allowed in the Hall of Fame. I guess because they don’t play in the field, too. I’m wondering then if relief pitchers should also be disallowed.

Dave Podoll, Lake Forest Park

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit letters to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com