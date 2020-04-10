Virus

Governor shows court leadership

A common debate over the years, especially in this era of social media, is the thought that we place too much importance on the value of sports. Governor Jay Inslee has demonstrated the true value. He was part of a prep championship team — led by coach Walt Milroy. Inslee has often referenced the importance of lessons learned in sports.

One does not have agree with the governor or even like him. What is most important is to put the sum total of all the people of Washington ahead of self and follow his lead. Life lessons from his time in sports.

Tom James

Soccer

From the beginning

My wife and I are in a very small group of folks who were at the first MLS match, the first Sounders MLS match, and the first MLS Cup final (April 6 article: “25 years later: MLS celebrates muted milestone”).

We had season tickets through 2005 in San Jose, before the team was uprooted and moved to Houston for a new stadium. I’m sure Sonics fans can relate to how that felt. We later had season tickets for the first three Sounders MLS seasons.

It’s amazing to reflect on how the league has progressed in such a relatively short time. MLS has expanded almost to the point of oversaturation, in my opinion, but the level of play is light years ahead of what it was in the inaugural season.

MLS has also survived horrible ideas like the “shootout,” which was an unpopular holdover from the old North American Soccer League, presuming that Americans just could not live with ties. And there was almost no merchandising. No teams had scarves.

You’ve come a long way, MLS.

Robert McMullen, Bellevue

Seahawks

Clowney update No. 423

The coronavirus situation is already like “Groundhog Day.” Another Bob Condotta story about Jadeveon Clowney’s contract is going to push me over the edge!

Jeff Shelley, Seattle

