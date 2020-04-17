Golf

Open the courses on May 5?

I appreciated Larry Stone’s excellent column on the current situation with golf in our state. I am like thousands of avid golfers who would really like to get back on the course for some exercise and for a better state of mind.

I don’t blame either our state or federal leadership for shutting things down.

But now, there has been plenty of time to reassess the situation with golf and other activities. My experience playing golf just before the courses were shut down was that social distancing was being followed without fail, and a number of other precautions were put in place to ensure that players had nothing to touch that would be touched by another player.

So, on May 5, it will be time to reopen our golf courses, many of which are currently being used for walkers. They just don’t happen to be carrying a golf bag. This will provide an outlet for the thousands who play the game and get many people back to work, not to mention provide needed revenue for owners of the courses.

Leroy Miller, Bellevue

WrestleMania

A look back

It’s not “fake” — it’s scripted (Larry Stone: “Audacious WrestleMania XIX extravaganza in 2003 remains ballpark’s biggest event”).

The pro-wrestling rumor mill thinks that next year’s Royal Rumble event is slated for T-Mobile Park in January. Thanks for the fun write-up.

user85 (online comment)

Mariners

Play in Seattle

If MLB is seriously considering playing a reduced season, perhaps in spring-training parks in Arizona and Florida, Seattle and Mariners officials should immediately suggest playing games here.

First, T-Mobile is a major, not minor-league park. Second, all the brain power in Seattle ought to make robotic umpires a snap. Third, Seattle has hundreds of empty hotel rooms.

Finally, as Seattle has been hammered by the virus, hosting these games would be a huge boost to our beleaguered economy.

Michael Shurgot, Seattle

It’s a dry heat

If all the MLB teams end up beginning their seasons in the Phoenix area this summer, it’s going to be hot.

With the players also kept in isolation, could that be considered sweltering in place?

Jim Berkley, Bellevue

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com