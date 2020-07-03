Virus

Postpone football?

The NFL must rethink the reality of a 2020 season. The COVID-19 virus is spreading at an alarming rate and shows no signs of slowing. The excitement of seeing the Hawks play is not worth the risk of infection. Cooler heads must prevail.

Guy Kelly, Blaine

Masks

Oddly, there is a cadre of amateur and professional athletes who think of themselves as nutless wussies if they wear a mask. Maybe those same jocks should stop wearing a cup and take bad hop grounders, foul tips at the plate and beaned balls.

Dean Tonkin, Seattle

Best moment

From good to bad

That was a great article on the best Seattle sports moments. It was neat to see and think again about the winner and also about the 31 other candidates — it brought back good memories.

The UW rowing victory in the 1936 Olympics was a truly great moment worldwide.

Now, I challenge you to create a contest for the worse Seattle sports moment. My No. 1 selection would be Howard Schultz selling the Sonics and letting them move; No. 2 would be the interception that lost the Super Bowl.

Bill Brougher

Kneeling

On the flag

I strongly disagree that Colin Kaepernick deserves an apology. As a 38-year veteran of the USMC, I think he disrespected the flag and our country. I have always treated all people with respect based on their behavior.

Gordon ‘Jake’ Jacobson, Port Orchard

Watch for it

That first NFL preseason game, all those guys taking a knee, it will be awesome.

Brainiac (online comment)

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.