Mariners

Maybe M’s need an Edgar statue

Now that Edgar has achieved pretty much every honor that baseball can bestow on him, including the Hall of Fame, is there anything else that can be done? Yes. I think there should be a statue of him in or around the ballpark, similar to our other local HOFers, Griffey and Niehaus.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Class act

Edgar Martinez’s election to the Hall of Fame is long overdue. He was a true throwback player who played his entire career with one team and who is such a class act. Congratulations Edgar!

Jeff Swanson, Everett

Mr. Double

Felicidades a Señor Doble. Somewhere, Dave Niehaus is smiling.

Tom Pacher, Whidbey Island

DH disqualification

There is no one, and never should be anyone, in the Hall of Fame who was strictly a designated hitter. If I had my way, the designated hitter would go away, and both leagues would be the same as the National League. Edgar was a truly great hitter, and a very good teammate and person, but that does not qualify him for the HOF. This also includes that other guy who played in Boston for so long.

Bruce Beane, Renton

Huskies

Refs went too far on that foul call?

That was a big basketball win for the Dawgs in Eugene. With the outcome on the line, 19 seconds left, there’s a Duck turnover and with 1.6 seconds left a questionable, game deciding foul is called against the Ducks. The reality is there should have been no foul called.

Let the game’s outcome be decided by the players. The Pac-12 lacks “it.” Continued regress for the Pac-12.

Paul Charbonnier, Seattle

Swoosh!

Beating Nike is always a joy.

RktJSquirrel (online comment)

Seahawks

Hometown discount view

Whatever the Seahawks choose to do, it’s hard to argue with the success of the Patriots’ approach (Matt Calkins: “Could Russell Wilson and the Seahawks consider the uncommon contract path of Tom Brady?”). One of the top coaches in the NFL, one of the top quarterbacks, a smart salary cap strategy — many Super Bowls.

vdawg80 (online comment)

