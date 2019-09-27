Cougars

Epic meltdown

Just when it appeared it was safe to retire the phrase “Couging It” — along comes the most epic meltdown of all time (“WSU Cougars collapse, allow 50 points in second half in shocking upset loss to UCLA”).

George Briggs, Edmonds

Ugly loss

On top of all his other accomplishments in the Palouse, coach Mike Leach has now presided over history’s biggest “Coug it.”

Lew Witham, Seattle

Heard it all

It’s a tough day to be a Coug, but after reading all the classless Husky comments I feel much better now. Thanks for being your true selves!

CougarPride (online comment)

Mariners

Beyond Ichiro

Ichiro “is the best baseball player” you have ever seen? DiMaggio, Mays, Mantle, Clemente, Frank Robinson, Jackie Robinson, and presently Mike Trout — all of which were and are a credit to the professionals they were/are and their passion and respect for baseball. Respectfully differ.

Bernie Goldberg, Redmond

Huskies

Did you know?

Thank you Matt Calkins for the article, but you missed the real No. 1 Out-of-Nowhere (Calkins: “Gardner Minshew isn’t the Northwest’s first out-of-nowhere sports story, but he may be the best”). It was the 1977 UW men’s varsity crew that won the Grand Challenge Cup at the Henley Royal Regatta in England over the ‘76 Montreal and subsequent ‘80 Moscow Olympic silver-medal British National team.

College crews don’t do this. (Well, there were the “Boys in the Boat” in ‘36).

John Stillings

Sounders

Iron Front flag

As Sounders season-ticket holders from the very beginning, we are most interested in the controversy between the Emerald City Supporters and the MLS concerning the display of political symbols. The ECS members do a great job of encouraging the team and the fans and provide wonderful, colorful enthusiasm. However, I think we need to keep politics out of the stadium.

Even if they are supporting correct attitudes, they are providing an opening for the expression of less acceptable ideas, so there has to be a limit.

Jan Hurd, Poulsbo

