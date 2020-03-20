Virus

Well said

In a purely dispassionate sense, sports are not very important. The players run around on a field and adhere to a system of arbitrary rules. Sportswriters tell the world what happened.

But sports provides an outlet to capture our attention, and their lack of deep meaning is part of their appeal. We can be rabid if we want, but we know wins and losses are not on the same level as life and death.

Now that they have been taken away, the world lacks a familiar dimension. The comfortable diversion we assumed would always be there no longer is. This place feels empty.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

No crowds but maybe TV games?

I understand that sports are not very profitable without ticket sales and fans at games. I also understand that we all must try to maintain a social distance.

But perhaps we need TV on a pay-per-view model and they could play without crowds? Seems there are ways to deal with this situation and keep seasons moving forward. It’s a shame and pretty unbearable without Seattle sports to watch.

Steve Peterman

Hoop dreams

With the banning of all sports due to the coronavirus, March Madness has become March Sadness.

Kenneth Zimmerman

Baseball

Drum machine

I wonder what the fallout in MLB would be if the Houston Astros had won the 2019 World Series in Game 7, rather than falling to the Washington Nationals.

David Grembowski, Lake Forest Park

He’s moving on

Oh no! Mariners opening day on March 26 has been canceled. So I guess I won’t have to spend the day freezing my tush off at T-Mobile, watching millionaire professional athletes I don’t recognize playing a children’s game. The National Pastime? Not any more.

Jeffrey Weiser, Redmond

Seahawks

Pass on Gurley

There’s a reason the Rams let Gurley go at age 25 with four years remaining on his contract, and it’s the same reason the Seahawks should pass on signing him (“Todd Gurley is suddenly available. Could he be a good fit for Seahawks?”). Their RB corps already has enough players trying to come back from debilitating injuries.

DoctorGringo (online comment)

