Seahawks

Kaepernick as a Seattle QB?

Colin Kaepernick deserves the same accolades as Muhammad Ali in that he has had the courage to stand up for his convictions.

Kneeling is a gesture of respect and humility. It was a silent gesture that brought attention to the issues of racial inequality.

It took courage for Kaepernick to take this position and I applaud him for that. I hope the Seahawks administration has the courage to recognize his important role culturally and that Kaepernick still has the skills to effectively play for the Seahawks.

Julie Long, Edmonds

Worth a try

Pete Carroll relentlessly advocates for competing (“Colin Kaepernick ‘still hoping that door is open’ with Seahawks after workout at UW”). Is he a man of action to back his words or is it just coach-speak? The Seahawks need a quarterback. Kaepernick has worked out religiously for a few years now to keep his QB skills sharp.

Maybe Kaepernick won’t be the answer, but how do you know unless you test him?

Dan Purkey, Kent

Order the combo

Let’s have Kaepernick and Gardner Minshew alternate drives at quarterback. Let’s have some fun.

the ghost of bavasi (online comment)

He’s rusty

No! And it has nothing to do with the flag. He will be 35 in November and hasn’t played football in six years.

Purp (online comment)

Mariners

Good tune, but he’s probably RF

Oh, put me in coach, I’m ready to play today

Put me in coach, I’m ready to play today

Look at me, I can be center field … (“Eyeing Mariners’ opening-day roster, top prospect Julio Rodriguez makes a strong first impression.”)

Oliver Sudden (online comment), quoting John Fogerty

