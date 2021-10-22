Cougars

Tough news for Coug fans

I am a lifelong Cougar since 1961. I am both saddened and elated at Coach Rolovich’s firing — saddened that we lost a coach who wanted to come to WSU and continue to build a program that Mike Leach left for greener (?) pastures; but also elated that he was not held to a different standard than others.

I am also sad that the team was left behind after a decision that seems so self serving. I wish the Cougs well and trust that they will rise to the occasion. As far as Rolo is concerned, I understand he will be welcomed in Florida, a state which is mandate free.

David Haining, Everett

Nice jab

It is speculated that the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines are effective against unemployment, poor decision making and bad example setting.

Frank Young, Federal Way

Strong message

Any coach who doesn’t grasp the concept of “taking one for the team” shouldn’t be a coach. I am hoping this sends a very strong message to anyone still holding out: we’re over the lies, selfishness and evasion.

Peter Maradudin, Seattle

Seahawks

Adams’ eyefuls

Jamal Adams: There’s an old expression that if you are going to “talk the talk, then you also have to walk the walk.” Your walk has been questionable at best this year. If the football that hit you in the face mask was an interception, it might have quieted the naysayers.

Bob Coyle, Clyde Hill

Kraken

New arena, new team, new hope

Kraken apparel sales undoubtedly caused a huge bump in revenue across the NHL. I’ve never heard anything similar about the “Oklahoma City Thunder” for the NBA. Commissioners Stern and Silver made their own bed, now the NBA owners get to sleep in it.

NarrativeNews (online comment)

