Book club

One to read

Re: “Bookworm Bonanza” in last Sunday’s paper — more books about women in sports should have been included. Such as “Counting Coup” by Larry Colton. This is a true and thought-provoking story about the triumphs and struggles of Sharon LaForge, a Crow Indian and gifted high-school basketball player.

Wendy Krakauer, Seattle

And these two

I enjoyed your review of the sports writers’ favorite books to read.

I thought you might include a couple more from Northwest authors:

• Kevin Ticen’s “When it mattered most: The forgotten story of America’s first Stanley Cup and the War to end all Wars.”

Kevin is an ex-UW baseball player and coach that wrote a great history of Seattle’s Stanley Cup team.

• Mike Murphy’s “The Conman.” Mike is a Spokane-based writer who tells the story of ex-Mariner pitcher Keith Comstock and his 16-year pitching career spanning the minors and majors.

Jim Nicholson

Local angle

Missing from this list is “Scoreboard, Baby,” written by local reporters Ken Armstrong and Nick Perry. It is must reading for anyone who follows college football and especially for Huskies fans.

Roberta Scholz, Edmonds

Virus

TP mania

My sports highlight for the week: My wife’s cousin sent me 100 pounds of corn cobs from Iowa. Will trade for Mariner tickets. 1 for 1. Similar value.

(Trying to find something to laugh about.)

Tony Zimmerman, Kirkland

Seahawks

Opening act

It would appear that the Seahawks are not going to resign offensive lineman Germain Ifedi (“Seahawks 2016 first-rounder Ifedi moving on to Chicago Bears”). Don’t let the door hit you on the way … oh, that just blew past him, too. Never mind.

Tom Pacher, Whidbey Island

