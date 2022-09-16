Seahawks

Sad to see Russell get booed

Unfortunately, for this fan, the respect I felt for our Seahawk team was diminished by the negative reaction to Russell Wilson.

During his 10 years here he not only gave his all with each game, but also represented the team and the city with professionalism and respect. Our city is a better place and our Seahawks are a better team because of him and what he left behind.

As much as I hated to see Russell leave, he had a right to do so and I am disappointed at how the 12s reacted upon his return. You may say it’s just sports. Maybe, but it certainly isn’t sportsmanship.

Naomi Wark, Camano Island

Business decision

It’s a big business — we all know that! This happens with every team across the country, so 12s should not feel insulted. Do I hate that Russell left the Seahawks? Yes.

Despite his imperfections, did Russell do a lot for Seattle? Yes.

Did he and the squad bring respect to Seattle and enlarge its mark on the sports map? Yes.

Ann Rothweiler, Seattle

Cracks visible

Now that the party with Denver is over, there are two stats that seem to be areas of concern: 18 plays for 37 yards in the second half; and almost 500 yards of offense for Denver.

What happened?

A win is a win, but you can’t always rely on luck.

cdandld (online comment)

Boo birds

There was a lot more class on the field than in the stands Monday night.

Marjorie Schulz

Mariners

Role players rule

Julio certainly qualifies as the most electrifying rookie I have ever seen and appears to be a terrific kid to boot. But it seems that in any given game, one or more players — often someone such as Sam Haggerty — who most of us never heard of, steps up and makes a near unbelievable play (or two or three).

You gotta love these guys.

Ron Bland

