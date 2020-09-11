Bob Robertson

RIP to a legend

BobRob, Niehaus, Rondeau, Bruce King, Keith Jackson, Leo Lassen, and others — we’ve had a great group of sports broadcasters here in the Northwest.

BobRob was — is — unforgettable.

pixel13 (online comment)

Admiration from a Husky

I’m from a multigenerational Husky family. We’ve always had friendly rivalries with our Cougar friends, but if there’s one thing about which we could always agree, it was Bob. What a treasure.

My Husky dad has always used Bob’s line “reminding you to always be a good sport, be a good sport always” as a lesson, whether you win or lose, to do it with class and grace. Thank you Bob. Godspeed!

hotspurfan (online comment)

Gridiron math

Oh my God! He used an abacus? (Larry Stone: “Legendary broadcaster Bob Robertson was like a family member to many Cougars”) Classic BobRob. Man, that guy was a gift to football fans everywhere.

FG and spouse (online comment)

Seahawks

Leadership from Carroll

Congratulations to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll for speaking out on the most enduring issue of American life: racism toward African-Americans.

I am also grateful he is encouraging all to vote in this presidential election.

Advertising

Hopefully, his comments will encourage other coaches to form a leadership group that will resonate by calming the racist clamor testing our country.

Robert Golden, Bainbridge Island

Mariners

Talent drain

I think when people say the Mariners are a bunch of “unknowns” what they mean is good young players who can actually play baseball. Seriously, why did we have to watch Daniel Vogelbach and Mallex Smith flop around for two months?

Todd Kester, Snohomish

