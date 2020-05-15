Baseball

Snell missed the mark badly

Multimillionaire “bro” Blake Snell (a Shorewood High School grad) wants to get his full $43,210 a day for risking his life to play baseball. Then, he complains about having to pay taxes. Get real, you spoiled brat.

Don Glickstein, Seattle

Reality check

Wow, So Blake Snell won’t play baseball unless he gets his $7 million plus bonuses this year. Poor Blake.

He is getting $286,500 for the first 60 days of the season, which he has not even played. He then would get a potential of $43,210 for each day of the schedule. I am sorry, Blake, there is something so selfish about your comment, or a lack of compassion.

As people are out of work, unable to collect unemployment, losing their businesses, and you selfishly decline to play the game you decided to make of your career. Well, grow up and look around. Get on the field, or if not, put that $286,500 under your mattress and sleep well.

Wendy Wands, Woodinville

Another hater

The country is in crisis and your words of wisdom “I want ALL mine” ring hollow.

I am an avid sports fan, but isn’t it time to quit paying these athletes stupid money?

Dave Sharpy, North Bend

Try working at Safeway, bro

How pathetic. As a Seattle native, I was both flabbergasted and embarrassed by the ignorance of Blake Snell. I’m hoping the next time he walks into a Safeway or Costco, the “living wage” checker who’s out there laying it on the line to keep food on his table educates this guy. Likely won’t happen. I’m sure his assistant does the cooking and shopping.

Chris Shults, Seattle

NFL

Earl’s soap opera

Earl Thomas and his sibling romping together with some ladies at a bachelor pad gives a whole new meaning to the term “brotherly love.” And, as for Mrs. Thomas, all concerned can be thankful she is able to plead in her defense, “My gun is not quick.”

Tom Conom

Pac-12

He’s got time on his hands

I have formulated a plan for NCAA football to continue this fall.

First, we must deal with the Pacific Conference. For those of us who live in the agricultural meccas of the Yakima Valley, the Skagit Valley, and the rolling hills of the Palouse, we absolutely understand that agriculture is an essential business. Utilizing that line, ONLY land grant institutions which were created by the Morrill Act in 1862 should be allowed to compete. A conference of Oregon State, Arizona, and Washington State would reign supreme.

OK, UC Berkeley was originally founded for the same purpose, but farmed out their agricultural programs to other campuses. (Elitist snobs!)

A homestead and homestead schedule would fit, and social distancing with farm equipment could be strictly enforced.

Finally, an opportunity for my alma mater to win a championship! Go Cougs.

Ron Livingston, Yakima

Huskies

Flying Dawg

Wonderfully inspirational article by Mike Vorel on UW baseball player Logan Gerling (“How pitching, flying and filmmaking make UW’s Gerling feel alive”). If not in baseball, this intelligent kid is going to go far.

Jeff Shelley, Wedgewood

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.