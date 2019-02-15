Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor
Huskies
Walton TV games are miserable
Bill Walton needs to put a sock in it. He ruins the game with his random thoughts and acting like a buffoon.
Sharon Coyne
Sound off
Bill Walton was so disgusting, swishing that feather duster all over his broadcasting partner’s head, face, shoulders and his paperwork. He rants selfishly about subjects that have nothing to do with the game. It just shows how interested he is in himself.
We just groan when we find that Bill Walton will be commenting on our Husky basketball game.
Char Friis, Bellevue
Pac-12 troubles
Larry Scott is easily the worst thing to happen to the Pac-12 since … ever? (Matt Calkins: “The Pac-12’s optics get even worse following report on conference’s TV network”). His salary alone is absurd. He himself makes more than double what each university receives in payouts each year. Fire Scott.
GaP_Matt (online comment)
Mariners
It’s like 1977 again
Is it just me or do this year’s Mariners look like an expansion team? A bunch of washed-up veterans with contracts nobody wants and unproven rookies.
Doug Carstairs
King Felix not learning?
I have loved watching Felix play over the years (Ryan Divish: “In the final year of his Mariners contract, Felix Hernandez acknowledges his baseball mortality”).
But as a former player myself, you do not keep going back to the same thing over and over again, especially when it isn’t working, and expect to be successful. Felix just does not get it. He is stubborn, and his refusal to change his approach has been his major downfall.
r.g. (online comment)
NFL
Makes no sense
It is outrageous that running back Kareem Hunt relatively quickly gets a new job after videos surfaced that he kicked and pushed a young woman, while quarterback Colin Kaepernick after two years is still looking for a job after kneeling during the national anthem to protest police violence against black people.
Kenneth Zimmerman, Huntington Beach, Calif.
