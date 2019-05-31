Baseball

Wonderful tribute to Buckner

When my husband said that Bill Buckner had died, I told him “wait for the Larry Stone article.” I was not disappointed (Stone: “Even in death, Bill Buckner can’t escape error from 1986 World Series.”) I’m not even that interested in sports, but Larry Stone has an aplomb and composure in his writing that is a pleasure for any reader. Thank you, Mr. Stone for writing the article that Buckner deserved. You covered a lot of ground and did so beautifully in paying tribute to this fine ballplayer while also calling out the damage that so many trolls do to our sports performers and others with such a careless lack of compassion.

Melissa Hyatt, Seattle

Mariners

Back to reality

When the Mariners got off to such an amazing start, we were beginning to think this could be the year. Now they are falling fast.

Kinda makes one think of the late Dennis Green’s quote, “They are who we thought they are.”

Eli Haggins, Federal Way

Groan

Do you know why the Mariners crossed the playground? To get to the other slide.

John Fabatz, Ballard

From the player’s perspective

I think a young pro should focus on the opportunity, not worry about how the team is managed in the short term (Matt Calkins: “A ‘step back’ might be good for the Mariners, but it’s hard for individual players to grasp”). This is, after all, a team that has specialized in not making the playoffs anyway, so it’s not like they should have expected to be playing in October. Take care of your own career.

Phremont (online comment)

Seahawks

Zing

Clearly if Bobby Wayner wants a new contract done he needs to change his name to Wilson.

Bruce Clark

