Apple Cup

Had enough of coach Leach

Mike Leach doesn’t understand what it means to be a Coug. O-fer record. It’s not “just another game.” There’s only one game, THE game. Enough already. Time for him to go.

Marshall Weiss, Seattle

Score, a lot

Thanks for the bulletin board material, Max Borghi!

DawgInEug (online comment)

Ch-ch-changes?

The best thing that can happen to the UW football program is for Jacob Eason and Bush Hamdan to leave.

Rick Stanton, Bainbridge Island

Frozen 2, 3, 4 …

This is a rerun of a movie I never get tired of. 112 Apples Cups. WSU wins? 32. And the saga continues …

Martin1950 (online comment)

Seahawks

Wrong team, Bezos

I’m glad to hear that Jeff Bezos wants to buy a sports franchise … just NOT the Seahawks. If Jeff had an ounce of Seattle sports spirit, how about bringing back what we really lack and want here — the Sonics. We lost the Sonics to a deceptive billionaire that took that basketball tradition away from us.

Larry Stair, Redmond

Award isn’t the goal

Russell Wilson is seemingly on a silent mission to get back to the big game, and I get the innate feeling the MVP award, though nice and all, means little to him at this point of his career.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Guest Guesser

Hail to the victor, Mom

Thanks Seattle Times for continuing your annual Guest Guesser contest. This long standing tradition is a fall staple in our family, pitting mother against son. Our rivalry goes all the way back to the 1970s with this annual contest, but now she has bragging rights, as LaVonne (“Mom”) is your 2019 overall winner of the contest. Can you believe an 86-year-old grandmother could out-pick her son, no less the 2,600-plus other contestants? Maybe not as big as surviving and recovering from 10 fractures head to toe from the automobile accident this summer but a close second. Way to go Mom!

Brad Sanner

