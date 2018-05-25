Backtalk: Letters to the sports editor

Seahawks

On the players’ side

Matt Calkins’ assertion that it’s best for everyone if the anthem protests stop (Column: “Who knows if new NFL anthem policy will work, but here’s why protests should stop”) could not be more wrongheaded. Colin Kaepernick, who has been blackballed by the NFL owners as has Eric Reid, knelt because the promises offered by the flag are regularly denied to people of color in this county.

Mark Joselyn, North Bend

Unanimous, huh?

The NFL had the audacity to call the decision “unanimous,” though according to several reports, there were more than a few owners who didn’t want to touch the subject. I’m confused?

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Heard enough

Trump needs to quit tweeting about the NFL and let them resolve it. He’s got more important issues to worry about, like North Korea. His comments sound like the old “my country, love it or leave it” mantra that we heard in the early ’70s when anyone protested against the Vietnam War.

Puyallup Bob (online comment)

Name calling

After years of respect for Doug Baldwin, I find him to be the “idiot.” He twisted the President’s words around to suit himself, rather than face up to the fact that the President’s comments were very poignant.

Laurel Slaninka, Sultan

Mariners

Segura, Haniger deal was brilliant

Jerry Dipoto’s trade for Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger looks like one of the best deals in Mariner history, They’re both legitimate big-league baseball players. He’s assembled a team that’s fun to watch.

Roger Ferleman, Redmond

Delayed start

I have a very simple way to solve Felix’s first-inning woes. I can’t believe no one thought of it by now. Have a reliever start every game for him.

Tim Bailey, Auburn

Billboards same?

Robinson Cano is a drug user and now suspended. Will the Mariners remove his image from the billboards, buses and other ads? I think it’s a good idea.

Michael Ragsdale, Seattle

Colon exam

I’m wondering why the Mariners have never signed Bartolo Colon — 12 other teams have. He has owned us. And I’ll never forget the “Bad whiff of Colon” sports headline (in a 1999 issue of The Seattle Times, headline written by Dwight Perry).

Curt Chambers, Kirkland

Storm

Cool dude

You know, I may pay a little more attention to the Storm just because their coach is hip (“New Storm coach Dan Hughes escapes the pressure by losing himself in music”).

mincher5 (online comment)

