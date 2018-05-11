Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Mariners

Don’t get too excited already

As encouraging as the season’s start for the M’s may be, along pops up James Paxton and his Kingsford fuel of an arm to compliment the new optimism. But before we let our imaginations wander, the cold reality is that it is merely mid-May. Which only goes to say, you won’t find me counting my chickens anytime soon.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Healy impressing

A few months ago I was lamenting the Ryon Healy trade. It is obvious I was in error and unduly concerned. Anyone who can have 16 RBIs in 19 games is a worthy addition to the roster. Mea culpa.

Don Rogers, Camano Island

Ichiro as a rabbit

In 2001, shortly after Ichiro had completed his Rookie of the Year season, a 90-year-old Hall of Famer (whose name I don’t recall) was asked if Ichiro reminded this old timer of any other baseball player from the past. The HOFer didn’t hesitate. “Yes, he reminds me of Little Poison, Lloyd Waner (an outfielder with the Pirates in the 20s and 30s). They both slapped the ball and then ran like a scared rabbit!”

Pete Brown, Seattle

Sounders

Youth movement

When Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer uses the younger players, they do well. When he doesn’t, they don’t. Hmmmm. Go figure.

LW Roof , Coupeville

Seahawks

No quibbles if Penny shines

Sounds like Rashaad Penny could be a big yards from scrimmage back (Bob Condotta analysis: “Can Rashaad Penny live up to Seahawks’ previous first-round running backs?”). Think Alvin Kamara of the Saints. Could they have traded down, picked up an extra pick, and gotten the same production from another back? If they figure out a way to get production from Penny in whatever offense scheme they bring in I doubt that is relevant.

philipi (online comment)

Keep Earl

We need to sign Earl Thomas to an extension because he is the quarterback of the defense and will impart his invaluable wisdom to all the young players.

husky77 (online comment)

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit letters to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com