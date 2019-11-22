Mariners

Stealing signs won’t help

The Houston Astros’ alleged misuse of “technology” is one thing, but, let’s face it, Mariners management couldn’t field a competitive roster if they had the Hubble telescope and an electron microscope.

Guy Detrick, Seattle

Seahawks

Is Bezos really interested?

Dear Jody Allen, I implore you not to even consider selling the Seattle Seahawks to Jeff Bezos. It is curious that this has come up on the heels of the recent City Council elections in which Bezos’ huge donations to try and sway the elections in his favor were met with failure.

If you do ultimately sell the Seahawks to Bezos, it will be a slap in the face to your brother Paul who originally bought the Seahawks as civic pride for the betterment of Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Alan Oiye, Seattle

Wait on Clowney

I like Larry Stone, but he writes that the Hawks should give a long-term deal to Clowney (Stone: “Seahawks shouldn’t clown around when it comes to re-signing Jadeveon Clowney”). Let’s be real here, the guy finally had a good game. Why not wait to see if there is consistency over the next six games? If so, sure sign him up before the playoffs. But it would be ridiculous to sign him now.

Scott Hall, Issaquah

Huskies

Coug view on Eason

Overrated on both accounts — Jacob Eason as an NFL quarterback and the Huskies for having a potentially “historic season” in 2020 (Matt Calkins: “Jacob Eason has a choice: Declare for the NFL draft or lead UW to a potentially historic season”). The former is questionable, the latter is laughable. Go Cougs.

Banana Split (online comment)

Pac-12

Conference woes

It’s time for the annual wailing by Pac-12 fans of no team being included in the College Football Playoff despite the current rankings of Oregon at 6 and Utah at 7, each with only one loss. But the conference’s exclusion is well deserved. Neither team has a win over a Top 20 team and Oregon’s loss was to a mediocre, three-loss Auburn team. A “Power Five” conference? Once again, not this year.

Jim Varnell, Normandy Park

