Mariners

Into darkness

After another dismal baseball season, I can’t help but think those black uniforms sported last weekend are the perfect commentary and just what the doctor ordered.

Teri Henninger, Sammamish

Is Vogey in future?

The M’s, in their pursuit to remodel, are hopefully not including Daniel Vogelbach. Not only can he not hit his weight, but his footwork is hurting the team on defense. A few long home runs does not a player make.

Phil Rognier, Medina

NFL

Colts fans are a disgrace

It is absolutely disgraceful that Indianapolis Colts fans booed star quarterback Andrew Luck, who unexpectedly retired at the age of 29 after a series of serious injuries. They didn’t deserve a class act like him. He gave the Colts everything he had in the 5½ seasons in which he played, often playing with injuries. Andrew, good Luck!

Kenneth L. Zimmerman, Huntington Beach, Calif.

Injuries scary

If I had the requisite talent to play professional football, would l choose to do it? Would l trade fame and mass money at an early age for physical pain and suffering to last a lifetime? I don’t believe I would. Injuries sustained in the game are not like the usual ones that befall people in real life.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Huskies

Haener should have stayed

Maybe Jake Haener had hopes of grandeur when signing with the Dawgs, but the cold reality is that the coaching staff didn’t think so. Quarterbacks are a different breed, they need to be in control. NFL aspirations? Switching schools can’t help.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Smart move

Jake can’t go wrong choosing Fresno State (Larry Stone: “Jake Haener’s decision to transfer was ‘awkward.’ Will it be problematic for Chris Petersen and UW?”). Jeff Tedford is the best quarterback coach in the country. The Red Wave will welcome him with open arms.

Coach Haggin (online comment)

