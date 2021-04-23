Volleyball

Great run for UW

Congrats! Thanks for inviting us into the most exciting run since Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor! You’re all Hall of Fame, Dawgs.

Pete Cannon (online comment)

Tuning in/out

Shouldn’t the entire NCAA volleyball tournament be on TV? I am frustrated. Now we know how seriously the NCAA takes women’s sports.

Ken Boyer, Redmond

Mariners

Many players not getting shots

Ryan Divish’s article (“Scott Servais ‘concerned’ that Mariners won’t meet MLB threshold after COVID-19 vaccine offered to players, staff”) states that almost half of the Mariners players in Tier 1 will refuse to be vaccinated. It then goes on to note that the reasons for the refusal vary from personal beliefs, philosophical beliefs or fear.

The article fails to state perhaps the most important reason: stupidity.

Rick Stanton, Bainbridge Island

Wise words

My grandfather once told me that a smart person knows what they don’t know and is willing to admit it in order to get proper advice. So why are 40% of the Mariners so stupid as to refuse to get vaccinated?

This story should be on the front page.

David Mushen

Hockey

What’s in a name? $3.5 million?

This is so not punk (“NHL’s Kraken sued by Seattle’s Kraken Lounge for $3.5 million over planned Northgate restaurant name”).

steamroll2006 (online comment)

Homework

Big business always likes to steamroll the small guy. Gotta wonder if the hockey club and those who would appropriate the name of a longstanding local business didn’t know this small and successful dive bar wasn’t already out there using the name Kraken for over a decade.

CBear (online comment)

