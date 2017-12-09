Backtalk: Letters to the sports editor

Mariners

Chasing Ohtani was fruitless

It’s impossible to say what Jerry Dipoto should or shouldn’t have done because we haven’t heard the official reasons he choose the Angels (“The Mariners’ quest falls short: Shohei Ohtani signs with the Angels”).

I was actually shocked that we were a finalist. Going to a team with the longest playoff drought in MLB doesn’t sound like an enticing proposition.

northcoaster (online comment)

Stuck in this spot?

Cool. We gave up our top two pitching prospects for a hope and a prayer. We have $3.5 million in international signing dollars to sign some 14-year-old Latin players. We have a Gold Glove infielder as a center fielder. We are in prime position to challenge the Rangers for third place. But worst of all, we can’t blow it up. No team is going to give us anything for Felix and Cano, so we are literally stuck.

Boris S Wart (online comment)

Free food

I would love having a Seattle baseball team capable of leading the league rather than chasing .500 all season. The Mariners’ front office hoped a phenom pitcher from Japan would lure us into buying tickets. Maybe they should give fans free hot dogs and beer.

Henry Noble, Seattle

Bummer

I usually try to see the silver lining — and really like our bats and defense — but unless Jerry can magically get us a No. 1 and No. 2 starter that can stay healthy the M’s are yet again a .500 at best team.

camano (online comment)

Cougars

Hercules was robbed

They really got this one wrong. I don’t have a dog in this fight, but I think WSU Cougar Hercules Mata’afa got the short end of the stick in the voting for the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Husky Vita Vea, while obviously an outstanding player, had 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 12 games.

Mata’afa had 21.5 and 9.5, respectively, which led the league.

Steve Hamilton, Bothell

