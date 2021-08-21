Seahawks

Thanks mom

Called him up with his middle name? (“After nudge from Mom, Jamal Adams and Seahawks reach record deal after ‘a real intense negotiation’”) Ooohhhh … who hasn’t heard that from your mom, echoing across the neighborhood and knew “My goose is cooked.” Yep!

Arzurama (online comment)

That’s a heck of a lot of money

I find it curiously obscene that anyone thinks one person’s job is worth $72 million for a four-year contract. That equates to a salary of $49,315 per day assuming Jamal Adams shows up to work every single day of that four years. Even assuming Adams puts in 12 daily hours toward his craft, his income still is a stunningly offensive $2,055 per hour.

Our line military soldiers (private first class) average $2,043 per month.

Robert Barrett, Seattle

Cougars

Enough already from Rolovich

Will someone — the athletic director, the university president, the governor, anyone — please just fire “Tricky Nick” Rolovich so I don’t have to listen to his vaccination evasions for another minute, hour or day?

Craig Staats, Bellevue

Forfeits ahead?

There is no reason this guy deserves an exemption for undisclosed reasons. The rest of the Pac-12 should respect WSU’s policies and boycott Cougar football this season if the coach can’t/won’t comply. Fire him. Go Cougs!

Brent Campbell, Seattle

Empty seats

Pat Chun forecasts attendance will be 50% because of an “abundance of caution?” No, it’s because most Cougs don’t want to support this joke of a coach.

I don’t know a Coug who hasn’t already written off this season.

Go Wazzu (online comment)

Mariners

Should have kept Graveman

Jerry Dipoto could have first acquired Diego Castillo and then traded him for Abraham Toro and then signed Kendall Graveman to close and win for years to come for the Mariners.

These analytics guys are computer driven when we need real people.

The fixation on team control equals perpetual losers.

No extension for Dipoto.

Perry Lindgaard, Seattle

Yankee boost

I was in college in the 1950s when the Yankees had those great teams year after year. At the time a frat brother from New York told me there was a saying going around there that you played 20% better if you were a Yankee.

I don’t believe that’s true today, but after the Mariners’ recent series with the Yankees, after the Thursday night game where Joey Gallo (just traded at the deadline from Texas) hit that game-winning home run, I thought just maybe that might be true of him. I guess time will tell.

Dick Rose, Newcastle

Always a franchise on the rise

I’ve lived in the Pacific Northwest my whole life, and love sports. I have learned however there is one constant in MLB: the Seattle Mariners will purchase just enough talent to call themselves a major league team, knowing devoted fans will unfailingly file into the ballpark, sit on their rumps with their baseball caps on, talking about ERAs and batting averages, only to watch the home team finish out of the playoff hunt year after year.

Once a season is over, Mariners ownership can be counted on to issue the same old sound bite: “They have some great young talent coming up.”

With the exception of a few teams in the 90s that’s been the story. So I said to myself — “If they don’t care — then why should I?”

Bill Elliott, Gig Harbor

