PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton notched season highs with 29 points and 21 rebounds, Devin Booker added 27 points and the Phoenix Suns held on for a hard-fought 113-112 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

The Jazz led 81-78 after three quarters, but the Suns pushed ahead 99-93 by midway through the fourth. The game remained tight through the final minutes, but Phoenix never lost the lead. On top of Ayton’s scoring and rebounding, he also had a crucial steal in the final minutes that helped thwart a final Jazz rally.

Ayton grabbed his 21th rebound of the game on the final possession, securing Booker’s miss off a 3-pointer to keep the Jazz from a final possession.

Curiously, the Jazz didn’t foul the Suns on their final possession, essentially allowing them to run out the clock.

Ayton scored a season high for the second straight night. He poured in 28 points against the Pistons in a 108-102 win on Friday. Booker had a tough night shooting, making just 8 of 27 shots.

Utah was one of the NBA’s surprise teams in the first few weeks of the season, starting with a 10-3 record. The Jazz are just 3-7 since that point.

The Suns have an 11-1 record at home this season and have won four straight games.

Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points for the Jazz. Collin Sexton added 20 while Lauri Markkanen had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Jazz had a 54-51 lead at halftime. Clarkson led the Jazz with 12 points while Ayton had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Jazz: G Leandro Bolmaro (concussion), G Mike Conley (left knee) and F Rudy Gay (left hand) were not available. … Three players scored in double figures off the bench. Malik Beasley had 14 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 12 and Talen Horton-Tucker added 10.

Suns: G Landry Shamet returned after missing the previous seven games with a concussion. … Booker shot just 3 of 13 from the field in the first half. … Hosted a sellout crowd for the 38th consecutive game.

Jazz: Host the Bulls on Monday.

Suns: At Sacramento on Monday.

