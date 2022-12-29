BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Leon Ayers III scored 30 points to lead Bowling Green over Ohio Dominican 102-65 on Thursday night.

Ayers also had six assists for the Falcons (6-7). Kaden Metheny scored 20 points while going 8 of 13 (4 for 9 from distance), and added five assists. Rashaun Agee recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Jarius Jones finished with 17 points for the Panthers. Zach Szul added 12 points for Ohio Dominican. In addition, Keshawn Heard finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.